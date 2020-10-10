Trump addresses gathering from White House balcony

The president wore a mask as he walked for the speech but took it off to make his remarks.

President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A crowd of President Donald Trump supporters gather on the South Lawn to listen to Trump speak Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump removes his mask as he stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks to President Donald Trump supporters gathered on the South Lawn of the White House listen to Trump speak Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday made his first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated for the coronavirus. The White House has refused to declare that he is no longer contagious, and the gathering of hundreds of people on the South Lawn went ahead despite the guidance of public health officials.

Trump delivered an address on his support for law enforcement from Blue Room balcony to a friendly crowd. The president wore a mask as he walked for the speech but took it off to make his remarks. He received an enthusiastic response from his supporters.

“I’m feeling great,” said Trump, who said he was thankful for their good wishes and prayers as he recovered.

Trump is also priming for a Florida rally on Monday.