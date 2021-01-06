Trump addresses supporters at rally outside White House — WATCH LIVE

President Donald Trump was to address die-hard supporters Wednesday in front of the White House ahead of the expected certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, at Dalton Regional Airport, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Dalton, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump spent the morning tweeting about voter fraud, which he maintains cost him the Nov. 3 election, before the address in the Ellipse park, which was scheduled for 8 a.m. PT.

Biden captured the contest with 81 million votes and 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 74 million votes and 232 electoral votes.

Trump has argued on Twitter that Vice President Mike Pence can send the electors back so that Trump can win.

For his part, Pence seems almost certain to certify the election results for Biden.

