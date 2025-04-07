Trump administration asks Supreme Court to block order to return Maryland man from El Salvador

The Justice Department argued in an emergency appeal to the justices that U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis overstepped her authority when she ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to the United States.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Monday asked the Supreme Court to block a court order requiring it to return a Maryland man who was sent to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

The Justice Department argued in an emergency appeal to the justices that U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis overstepped her authority when she ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to the United States.

Abrego Garcia is no longer in U.S. custody and the government has no way to get him back, the administration argued.

Xinis gave the administration until just before midnight Tuesday to “facilitate and effectuate” Abrego Garcia’s return.

The federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, denied the administration’s request for a stay.