Trump administration details coronavirus aid to Nevada

The White House on Tuesday supplied a detailed list of things the federal government has done to help Nevada during the coronavirus crisis.

President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — As the nation’s governors called on the President Donald Trump to provide more equipment, tests and financial aid to help states cope with a coronavirus outbreak that has taxed their health care systems and coffers, the White House on Tuesday released detailed information about what the federal government has done to help Nevada.

According to the White House, FEMA has obligated $43.7 million and the Department of Health and Human Services has allocated $6.5 million for Nevada — and the administration is prepared to pay out more.

On the medical front, the list included 48,400 N95 masks, 417,000 surgical and procedural masks, 350,700 surgical gowns and 106,700 surgical and exam gloves.

In addition, the public-private Project Air Bridge provided 150 ventilators and other medical equipment for the Silver State.

The White House also reported that it had issued more than $2.99 billion in Small Business Administration loans to more than 23,000 Nevada businesses, as well as Economic Impact Payments to Nevadans.

On the hot-button issue of testing, the paper had no numbers but included an assurance that “HHS, the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are providing unprecedented regulatory flexibilities, resources, and guidance to expand the availability of testing and to assist states, including Nevada, in scaling testing.”

In the four-page document, the White House praised “the strong State-Federal partnership with Governor Steve Sisolak,” who asked the administration to declare Nevada a major disaster area on March 31. Trump approved the request on April 4. For the first time in U.S. history, all 50 states have major disaster area status.

