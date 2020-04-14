Trump administration loosens loan rules on small gaming businesses

The Trump administration, under pressure from the Nevada congressional delegation and the American Gaming Association, loosened the rules allowing small gaming businesses to benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program.

WASHINGTON — Under pressure from the Nevada congressional delegation and American Gaming Association, the Department of Treasury changed Small Business Administration rules to allow more small businesses involved in gaming to qualify for Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The new SBA rule would allow small businesses that earn less than half their revenue from gaming to qualify for loans. The old regulation required small businesses to earn less than a third of revenue from gaming.

