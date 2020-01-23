64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Trump administration OKs new water rule

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2020 - 11:01 am
 
Updated January 23, 2020 - 4:57 pm

WASHINGTON — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler Thursday signed a new rule replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Barack Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive.

The new Navigable Waters Protection Rule advances President Donald Trump’s promise to roll back environmental regulations enacted under his predecessor.

According to the EPA, the new rule would protect the nation’s navigable waters from pollution while specifying that some groundwater, ditches and ponds are not deemed to be “waters of the United States.”

Wheeler — who repealed the Obama-era rule last year — signed the new rule while attending the National Association of Home Builders International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas. It takes effect in 60 days.

In a conference call with reporters Thursday, Wheeler said states will continue to exercise regulatory authority over waters within their borders under a regime that recognizes “the proper balance between Washington D.C. and the states.”

Greg Ugalde, chairman of the home builders association, hailed the rule as a tool to “boost housing affordability by clarifying the limits of federal jurisdiction over certain ‘waterbodies.’ By excluding most man-made ditches and isolated ponds on private property from federal jurisdiction, the new rule will correct the vast overreach of prior rules, restore common sense to the regulatory process, reduce project costs and maintain environmental protection of our nation’s waterways.”

Leave farms alone

It has been an article of faith for Trump that the key to smart regulation is to enforce clean air and water regulations that maintain a quality of life for humans, but to cut back on in-the-weeds rules over ditches and farm wetlands, which he believes produce negligible benefits for the public.

According to the 2018 Environmental Performance index, the United States and nine other countries share the highest drinking water ranking in the word, but the U.S. ranks 10th on air quality.

Last week in Austin, Trump told a friendly American Farm Bureau crowd that the Obama rule “gave bureaucrats virtually unlimited authority to regulate stock tanks, drainage ditches, and isolated ponds as navigable waterways and navigable water. You believe that? Sometimes, you’d have a puddle — a little puddle. And they’d consider that a lake. As long as I’m president, government will never micromanage America’s farmers. You’re going to micromanage your own farm, and that’s the way it should be.”

But University of California Davis Professor of Environmental Practice Richard Frank rejected Trump’s summary.

“That oversimplifies and mischaracterizes the nature of the legitimate debate,” Frank told the Review-Journal.

Rule never applied in Nevada

The Obama-era water rules never applied in Nevada, as then Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt joined 12 other states in a successful legal challenge to the rule.

Only 22 states operated under the old rule when Wheeler pulled the plug last year.

“This sickening gift to polluters will allow wetlands, streams and rivers across a vast stretch of America to be obliterated with pollution,” said Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

The center also predicted the rule would accelerate the extinction of more than 75 endangered species, including Chiricahua leopard frogs, steelhead trout and yellow-billed cuckoos, and lead to the destruction of half on the nation’s streams and wetlands.

Tony Francois, a senior attorney with the pro-property rights group, Pacific Legal Foundation, however, saw “a lot of hyperbole” from environmental groups, as the new rules mostly change “ephemeral” waters that “only flow when they’re rained on.”

He’s not sure if the rural property owners which his group often represents will see “any relief” from the new rules.”

As for Nevada, Francois said, “If there’s a factory or waste treatment plant that’s discharging into Lake Mead, they’re going to need an EPA permit for that.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @Debra J. Saunders.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST
In a Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, Nevada Assistant Attorney General Brin Gibson shakes the hand of ...
Sisolak’s top lawyer steps down
By / RJ

J. Brin Gibson, general counsel to Gov. Steve Sisolak, is stepping down to a take a job in the private sector after serving for a year in the governor’s office.

In a Sept. 2017, file photo, a flag is waved outside the White House, in Washington. The Trump ...
US proposes visa rules aimed to restrict ‘birth tourism’
By Matthew Lee and Colleen Long The Associated Press

The Trump administration on Thursday published new visa rules aimed at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women travel to the United States to give birth so their children can have U.S. citizenship.

 
Democrats begin to make case at impeachment trial to remove Trump
By / RJ

Democrats used detail and narrative Wednesday to make their case that President Donald Trump solicited foreign interference to boost his re-election bid, obstructed a congressional investigation and should be removed from office by the Senate.

Oscar the cat sits in his carry on travel bag after arriving at Phoenix Sky Harbor Internationa ...
Plan could bump emotional-support animals from planes
By David Koenig The Associated Press

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Wednesday proposed that only specially trained dogs qualify as service animals, which must be allowed in the cabin at no charge.