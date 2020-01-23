Trump administration OKs new water rule

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced a new rule on navigable waters that farmers and real estate developers found burdensome, but environmental groups supported.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler is seen during an editorial board meeting at Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

WASHINGTON — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler Thursday signed a new rule replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Barack Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive.

The new Navigable Waters Protection Rule advances President Donald Trump’s promise to roll back environmental regulations enacted under his predecessor.

According to the EPA, the new rule would protect the nation’s navigable waters from pollution while specifying that some groundwater, ditches and ponds are not deemed to be “waters of the United States.”

Wheeler — who repealed the Obama-era rule last year — signed the new rule while attending the National Association of Home Builders International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas. It takes effect in 60 days.

In a conference call with reporters Thursday, Wheeler said states will continue to exercise regulatory authority over waters within their borders under a regime that recognizes “the proper balance between Washington D.C. and the states.”

Greg Ugalde, chairman of the home builders association, hailed the rule as a tool to “boost housing affordability by clarifying the limits of federal jurisdiction over certain ‘waterbodies.’ By excluding most man-made ditches and isolated ponds on private property from federal jurisdiction, the new rule will correct the vast overreach of prior rules, restore common sense to the regulatory process, reduce project costs and maintain environmental protection of our nation’s waterways.”

Leave farms alone

It has been an article of faith for Trump that the key to smart regulation is to enforce clean air and water regulations that maintain a quality of life for humans, but to cut back on in-the-weeds rules over ditches and farm wetlands, which he believes produce negligible benefits for the public.

According to the 2018 Environmental Performance index, the United States and nine other countries share the highest drinking water ranking in the word, but the U.S. ranks 10th on air quality.

Last week in Austin, Trump told a friendly American Farm Bureau crowd that the Obama rule “gave bureaucrats virtually unlimited authority to regulate stock tanks, drainage ditches, and isolated ponds as navigable waterways and navigable water. You believe that? Sometimes, you’d have a puddle — a little puddle. And they’d consider that a lake. As long as I’m president, government will never micromanage America’s farmers. You’re going to micromanage your own farm, and that’s the way it should be.”

But University of California Davis Professor of Environmental Practice Richard Frank rejected Trump’s summary.

“That oversimplifies and mischaracterizes the nature of the legitimate debate,” Frank told the Review-Journal.

Rule never applied in Nevada

The Obama-era water rules never applied in Nevada, as then Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt joined 12 other states in a successful legal challenge to the rule.

Only 22 states operated under the old rule when Wheeler pulled the plug last year.

“This sickening gift to polluters will allow wetlands, streams and rivers across a vast stretch of America to be obliterated with pollution,” said Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

The center also predicted the rule would accelerate the extinction of more than 75 endangered species, including Chiricahua leopard frogs, steelhead trout and yellow-billed cuckoos, and lead to the destruction of half on the nation’s streams and wetlands.

Tony Francois, a senior attorney with the pro-property rights group, Pacific Legal Foundation, however, saw “a lot of hyperbole” from environmental groups, as the new rules mostly change “ephemeral” waters that “only flow when they’re rained on.”

He’s not sure if the rural property owners which his group often represents will see “any relief” from the new rules.”

As for Nevada, Francois said, “If there’s a factory or waste treatment plant that’s discharging into Lake Mead, they’re going to need an EPA permit for that.”

