Trump adviser pushes back on reports on Russian intel sharing

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster walks back to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 15, 2017, after speaking to the media. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Tuesday sought to extinguish a firestorm sparked by news stories alleging that the president had leaked classified information to senior Russian officials, saying the material shared by the president “was nothing that you would not know from open reporting.”

Appearing at a White House briefing on the president’s upcoming trip to the Middle East and Europe, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster pushed back against news stories alleging that Trump had provided highly classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergei Kislyak during a meeting last week.

McMaster stated that the information shared with the Russians, which reportedly involved intelligence indicating that the Islamic State is plotting to deploy laptop computer bombs aboard commercial airliners, was available through “open-source reporting.”

He did not confirm or deny that Trump had discussed classified information with the Russians, but insisted that the president shared material that was “appropriate” to the conversation.

Tuesday morning news shows buzzed with the speculation that Trump, perhaps inadvertently, had revealed the source of intelligence on the purported terrorist plot. As the Washington Post first reported, intelligence officials were concerned that the information could reveal the identity of the ally who supplied it.

McMaster said Trump “wasn’t even aware of where the information came from.”

He also maintained that the president can “share whatever information is necessary to advance the American people.” Trump was trying to impress upon Russia its shared interest in taking down the Islamic State and hence it was “fully appropriate to share what the threat was as a basis for common action and coordination,” he said.

Trump takes to Twitter

The briefing occurred as Trump was preparing for his first foreign trip later this week with a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

When pool reporters tossed out questions about the intelligence sharing as the two leaders posed for a photo, Trump said he would be making a statement “after this.”

In a series of tweets earlier in the day, Trump defended having disclosed the information, saying he had an “absolute right” to do so and had shared facts to get Moscow to step up its fight against the Islamic State.

Trump’s acknowledgement that he shared intelligence information was met with bipartisan dismay and disapproval on Capitol Hill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., appearing on Bloomberg Business said, “I think we could do with a little less drama from the White House.”

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he was concerned about what transpired at the meeting and said the information sharing with Russia sends a troubling signal to U.S. allies who have not been told about the security threat.

Democrats were more pointed in their criticism.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the president should make public transcripts of the discussions with Russian officials who met with Trump at the White House last week, a day after his firing of FBI Director James Comey.

The meeting itself was controversial, as Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, has been a central figure in U.S. investigations into possible collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign before the election.

Nevada lawmakers weigh in

Democrats from Nevada’s congressional delegation jumped into the controversy, issuing statements early Tuesday.

“If true, this report identifies extremely alarming actions by the president,” said U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. “Sharing highly classified information with Russia without the consent of the ally who shared it threatens the safety and security of Americans at home and abroad, and compromises the safety and trust of our allies.”

Rep. Jacky Rosen said that if the report is true, the action by the president “has not only endangered our troops, intelligence officials, and sources who work with us on the ground gathering information.”

“Congress must receive a full, immediate briefing on what transpired between the president and Russian officials,” said Rosen, a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Rep. Ruben Kihuen called for a hearing by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence to determine whether the disclosures have “damaged our intelligence operations abroad.”

Rep. Dina Titus, a member of House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the current controversy, coupled with last week’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey, adds to “the list of reasons for an independent investigation” of Russian attempts to meddle in the November election and ties to the Trump administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter. Contact Gary Martin at 202-662-7390 or gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.