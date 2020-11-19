Trump: Advisers will detail ‘viable path to victory’

The Donald J. Trump for President campaign held a new conference for Thursday morning with the president tweeting about a major announcement in his bid to keep his presidency.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place. RNC at 12:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

The president said in a tweet that the announcement would be about a “viable path to victory” in the election.

Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York who represents Trump, and campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis spoke ate the event at the Republican National Committee headquarters, 301 First Street SE in Washington, D.C

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has a lead in the election results that are nearing completion.

