108°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Politics and Government

Trump ally Bannon convicted of contempt charges

The Associated Press
July 22, 2022 - 12:02 pm
 
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Friday, ...
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Friday, July 22, 2022. Bannon was brought to trial on a pair of federal charges for criminal contempt of Congress after refusing to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump was convicted Friday of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon was found guilty after a trial that lasted around five days in federal court in Washington on two counts: one for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.

He faces up to two years in a federal lockup when he’s sentenced. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail.

The jury of eight men and four women deliberated for just under three hours before returning the verdict.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
DA calls for state investigation of deputies who failed to stop DUI driver
DA calls for state investigation of deputies who failed to stop DUI driver
2
Steve Wynn seeks dismissal of Justice Department lawsuit
Steve Wynn seeks dismissal of Justice Department lawsuit
3
White House urges low-income Nevadans to tap into affordable internet program
White House urges low-income Nevadans to tap into affordable internet program
4
DraftKings posts odds on 2024 US presidential election
DraftKings posts odds on 2024 US presidential election
5
Water authority endorses limits to residential pool size
Water authority endorses limits to residential pool size
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Jan. 6 panel, testimony details Trump’s ‘dereliction of duty’
By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press

“President Trump didn’t fail to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a fellow Republican but frequent Trump critic who flew fighter jets in Iraq and Afghanistan. “He chose not to act.”

 
Las Vegas hires new fire chief
By / RJ

The Las Vegas City Council approved the hiring of Fernando Gray Sr. to head the Las Vegas Fire Department.