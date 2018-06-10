Trump and Merkel: A study in contrasting G7 images

Who’s in charge here? Photographs from the Group of Seven summit provided by the German and American governments suggest contrasting images of their leaders.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, speaks with President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government via AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron gather for the family photo during the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

From left, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker pose for the family photo at the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump, right, talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after the family photo during the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump smiles as he arrives for the Gender Equality Advisory Council breakfast during the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada. From left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, and Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In a photo released by the German Federal Government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands surrounded by other leaders as she peers down at President Donald Trump, who is seated with his arms crossed and returns her gaze.

An official White House photograph from the summit shows Trump holding forth as Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan listen. It is among several photos the White House sent to news media after the German government released the Merkel photo.

Later on Saturday, Trump left the Group of Seven summit with America’s closest allies earlier than planned and jetted off to Singapore for a high-stakes meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.