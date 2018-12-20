Trump announces Defense Secretary Mattis to retire next year

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Thursday that Secretary of Defense James Mattis is retiring — a day after Trump announced on Twitter that he would pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks during the 2018 POW/MIA National Recognition Day Ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington on Sept. 21, 2018. President Donald Trump says Mattis will be retiring at the end of February 2019 and that a new secretary will be named shortly. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file)

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis walks down the steps of the Pentagon, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Mattis — whom Trump fondly used to refer to as “one of my generals” — and Trump had been butting heads frequently in recent times and his departure had been predicted by many.

….equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

But Trump put a nice face on his secretary’s departure, writing that Mattis was “retiring, with distinction” in February.

