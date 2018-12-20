Trump announces Defense Secretary Mattis to retire next year

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Thursday that Secretary of Defense James Mattis is retiring — a day after Trump announced on Twitter that he would pull U.S. troops out of Syria.
Mattis — whom Trump fondly used to refer to as “one of my generals” — and Trump had been butting heads frequently in recent times and his departure had been predicted by many.
….equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018
But Trump put a nice face on his secretary’s departure, writing that Mattis was “retiring, with distinction” in February.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
