Trump announces fourth national security adviser

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump named his fourth national security adviser, Robert C. O’Brien, on Twitter Wednesday morning.

O’Brien, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs at the State Department, most recently appeared in the public spotlight when he showed up in a Stockholm courtroom to push the Swedish government to release A$AP Rocky, an American rapper arrested for a street brawl.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was released and allowed to leave Sweden after being found guilty.

I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

Trump has credited O’Brien with helping him win the release of 17 U.S. hostages held in foreign countries, including college student Otto Warmbier, who died in 2017 from severe trauma days after North Korea released him, under O’Brien’s apparent watch.

O’Brien, a major in the JAG Corps of the U.S. Army Reserve, has a dense resume that includes extensive international service on top of his work in private legal practice.

He will replace John Bolton, whom Trump fired on Twitter earlier in the month. O’Brien served with Bolton as a representative to the U.N. General Assembly in 2005.

No president has burned through three national security directors since the job was created in 1953, Kathryn Dunn Tenpas of the Brookings Institution told the Review Journal when Bolton was fired.

Trump then teased a changing list of possible successors. On Tuesday, he told reporters he had whittled his list down to five individuals, including O’Brien.

“I think he’s fantastic,” Trump said aboard Air Force One.

