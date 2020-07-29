106°F
Politics and Government

Trump announces Nevada airport money

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2020 - 11:40 am
 
Updated July 29, 2020 - 11:46 am

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted about federal funds for Nevada airports on Wednesday as he traveled to Texas on Air Force One.

Wedged in a series of Twitter posts announcing Department of Transportation money in key battleground states, Trump tweeted, “Reno-Stead Airport has big bucks coming its way. I’m designating over $4.8 million from @USDOT to reconstruct the airport’s taxiway and ramp. This, along with 4 other airport grants to Nevada, will help in the economic recovery and GROWTH of the State!”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., also sent out a news release that announced $5.6 million in grant funding under the Airport Improvement Program that would go to five Nevada airports. The other four airports are Jackpot Airport/Hayden Field in Elko, Minden-Tahoe Airport (to install weather reporting equipment), Wells Municipal Airport and Carson City Airport.

“Typically in presidential re-election years, during the heat of a campaign, you send top level administrative officials out to the states to make the announcement,” a Nevada Republican consultant told the Review-Journal, in order to get a “bigger splash.” But such trips are more difficult during the coronavirus pandemic, hence the announcement via Twitter.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

