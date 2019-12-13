Trump announces ‘phase-one’ trade agreement with China

The announcement served as a bookend to Monday’s news that the White House had reached on a deal with House Democrats over the USMCA trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S. and China have reached a “phase one” trade deal.

The announcement, which came as the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to impeach him, served as a bookend to Monday’s news that the White House had reached on a deal with House Democrats over the USMCA trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

Thus on what could be seen as Trump’s worst week of his presidency, he also could claim two key victories that delivered on his campaign promises to remake the 25-year-old NAFTA agreement and make progress in fashioning fairer trade rules with China.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

