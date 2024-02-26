51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Trump appeals $454M judgment in New York civil fraud case

By Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press
February 26, 2024 - 7:18 am
 
FILE - Former U.S. President Donald Trump, with lawyers Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, atten ...
FILE - Former U.S. President Donald Trump, with lawyers Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Within days, Trump could potentially have his sprawling real estate business empire ordered “dissolved” for repeated misrepresentations on financial statements to lenders, adding him to a short list of scam marketers, con artists and others who have been hit with the ultimate punishment for violating New York’s powerful anti-fraud law. (Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP, File)

NEW YORK — Donald Trump has appealed his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment, challenging a judge’s finding that Trump lied about his wealth as he grew the real estate empire that launched him to stardom and the presidency.

The former president’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal Monday asking the state’s mid-level appeals court to overturn Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 16 verdict in Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit.

Trump’s lawyers wrote in court papers that they’re asking the appeals court to decide whether Engoron “committed errors of law and/or fact” and whether he abused his discretion and/or his jurisdiction.

Engoron found that Trump, his company and top executives, including his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., schemed for years to deceive banks and insurers by inflating his wealth on financial statements used to secure loans and make deals. Among other penalties, the judge put strict limitations on the ability of Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, to do business.

The appeal ensures that the legal fight over Trump’s business practices will persist into the thick of the presidential primary season, and likely beyond, as he tries to clinch the Republican presidential nomination in his quest to retake the White House.

If upheld, Engoron’s ruling will force Trump to give up a sizable chunk of his fortune. Engoron ordered Trump to pay $355 million in penalties, but with interest the total has grown to nearly $454 million. That total will increase by nearly $112,000 per day until he pays.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Trump takes S. Carolina primary; Haley has no plans to drop out
By Meg Kinnard and Will Weissert The Associated Press

The former president was declared the winner just seconds after the polls closed at 4 p.m. PT. Exit poll data allowed NBC News and other media to name him a landslide winner.

Wayne LaPierre, left, CEO of the National Rifle Association, leaves the courtroom as a jury con ...
NRA, LaPierre found liable in lawsuit over lavish spending
By Jake Offenhartz The Associated Press

The verdict is a win for New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who campaigned on investigating the NRA’s not-for-profit status.

FILE - A flower and a picture are left as a tribute to Russian politician Alexei Navalny, near ...
Roughly 600 new sanctions on Russia over Navalny’s death
By Fatima Hussein and Lorne Cook The Associated Press

The United States and the European Union announced the move on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

More stories
Recording superstar headlining 1st Las Vegas series
Recording superstar headlining 1st Las Vegas series
9 restaurants in Vegas offering leap day specials
9 restaurants in Vegas offering leap day specials
Delta offering path-of-totality flight for April’s solar eclipse
Delta offering path-of-totality flight for April’s solar eclipse
5 non-quarterbacks for Raiders to evaluate at combine
5 non-quarterbacks for Raiders to evaluate at combine
What casino games give players the best odds at winning?
What casino games give players the best odds at winning?
Which professional sports teams have moved the most?
Which professional sports teams have moved the most?