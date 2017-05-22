Trump arrives in Israel on second leg of trip

US President Donald Trump walks on his arrival accompanied by the Israeli President Rueben Rivlin, right, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Monday, May 22,2017. (Oded Balilty/AP)

President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Jerusalem. (Evan Vucci/AP)

JERUSALEM — President Donald Trump arrived in Israel Monday, saying that the Jewish state’s Arab neighbors are realizing they share a “common cause” in confronting Iran.

After landing in Tel Aviv at the end of a historic first direct flight between Saudi Arabia and Israel, Trump talked briefly about the importance of reaching a peace deal, urging both the Israelis and Palestinians to take advantage of the “rare opportunity” that he says currently exists under his administration to bring security, stability and peace to the region and its people.

At an airport greeting ceremony, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel welcomes Trump’s push for peace, and its hand is extended in peace “to all neighbors, including the Palestinians.”

He then turned his attention to Iran — Israel’s chief enemy in the Middle East — saying the nation must also cease funding, training and supplying weapons to terrorist groups and militias.

Trump said there is strong consensus on these issues among the world’s nations, including many in the Muslim world.

Trump then traveled to Jerusalem to visit religious sites: the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Western Wall.

Prays at Western Wall

At the Western Wall, Trump stood before the holiest place where Jews are permitted to pray and inserted a note between the monumental stones.

He was accompanied by the Rabbi of the Western Wall, Shmuel Rabinowitz, who said on Israel Radio that he recited two psalms with the U.S. leader. One of them, Psalm 122, speaks of Jerusalem as a “city that is united together.”

The ancient stones are in a part of Jerusalem that Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war. It considers all of Jerusalem its indivisible capital, a status that is not recognized internationally.

“(Trump) said that he understands the significance of the Western Wall for the Jewish people and that’s why he decided to visit here during his first trip to Israel. He is certain he will come here again, perhaps many times. He was very moved,” Rabinowitz said.

The president was joined on the visit by his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, an Orthodox Jew who went to the wall shortly after Trump and said prayers. Both he and Trump wore black kippahs, the skull caps worn by religious Jews and by others as a mark of respect.

After a few moments standing silently before the limestone edifice, his right hand resting on the blocks, Trump withdrew and smiled briefly. He did not walk backwards from the wall as religious Jews do as a sign of devotion.

It is the first time a sitting U.S. president has visited and prayed at the site. Barack Obama visited in 2008, but it was during the campaign, before he became president.

On Tuesday, Trump will meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. White House advisers have downplayed the prospects of a breakthrough on the jumpstarting the Middle East peace process during the president’s trip.

From Israel, Trump will head to the Vatican for an audience with Pope Francis. He’ll close his trip with summit meetings in Brussels and Sicily.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.