Trump arrives in Las Vegas Saturday night, then go to Carson City on Sunday

Air Force One is expected to land Saturday night in Las Vegas ahead of President Donald Trump’s Sunday campaign rally in Carson City.

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support law enforcement at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Janesville, Wis. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)

Air Force One is expected to land at McCarran International Airport at 9:40 p.m., according to a statement from the White House Office of the Press Secretary sent Saturday morning.

Trump does not have any upcoming events scheduled in Las Vegas, according to his public calendar, but the president is expected to speak at a campaign rally Sunday afternoon in Carson City.

Trump last campaigned in Las Vegas on a tour of states in the Southwest in September, which included several events in Las Vegas before traveling to California and Arizona.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said at the time that Highway Patrol can’t discuss specific road closures due to security, but he advised drivers to avoid the airport and Interstate 15.

