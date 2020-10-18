Trump arrives in Las Vegas, will head to Carson City on Sunday

Air Force One is expected to land Saturday night in Las Vegas ahead of President Donald Trump’s Sunday campaign rally in Carson City.

President Donald Trump at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas after arriving onf Air Force One Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

President Donald Trump arrived in Las Vegas around 10 p.m. Saturday. The president will travel to Northern Nevada on Sunday for a campaign rally in Carson City.

Trump does not have any upcoming events scheduled in Las Vegas, according to his public calendar.

WHEELS DOWN: We are live-streaming on Facebook President Trump’s arrival in Vegas where he is planning to stay the night before leaving for his next event tomorrow. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/CyKm0xyQ5I — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 18, 2020

Trump last campaigned in Las Vegas on a tour of states in the Southwest in September, which included several events in Las Vegas before traveling to California and Arizona.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said at the time that Highway Patrol can’t discuss specific road closures due to security, but he advised drivers to avoid the airport and Interstate 15.

