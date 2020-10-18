70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Politics and Government

Trump arrives in Las Vegas, will head to Carson City on Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2020 - 8:26 pm
 
Updated October 17, 2020 - 10:32 pm

President Donald Trump arrived in Las Vegas around 10 p.m. Saturday. The president will travel to Northern Nevada on Sunday for a campaign rally in Carson City.

Trump does not have any upcoming events scheduled in Las Vegas, according to his public calendar.

Trump last campaigned in Las Vegas on a tour of states in the Southwest in September, which included several events in Las Vegas before traveling to California and Arizona.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said at the time that Highway Patrol can’t discuss specific road closures due to security, but he advised drivers to avoid the airport and Interstate 15.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
2
1st day of early voting winds down with nearly 18K casting ballots
1st day of early voting winds down with nearly 18K casting ballots
3
6 things you need to know about early voting
6 things you need to know about early voting
4
President Trump to hold Nevada rally on Sunday
President Trump to hold Nevada rally on Sunday
5
Trump arrives in Las Vegas, will head to Carson City on Sunday
Trump arrives in Las Vegas, will head to Carson City on Sunday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
1st day of early voting draws crowds in Clark County
By Rory Appleton / RJ and Alex Chhith / RJ and Shea Johnson / RJ

More than 17,800 voters descended on the more than 30 early voting sites throughout Clark County as of 3 p.m. Saturday.