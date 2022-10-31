74°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Politics and Government

Trump asks Supreme Court to block disclosure of his tax returns

By Zoe Tillman Bloomberg News
October 31, 2022 - 2:02 pm
 
President Donald Trump greets the crowd at a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, ...
President Donald Trump greets the crowd at a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a congressional committee from getting years of his tax returns.

The emergency application to the justices on Monday comes after Trump repeatedly lost in the lower courts trying to stop the IRS from fulfilling a request from the House Ways and Means Committee for six years’ worth of his tax returns.

Trump’s pitch for the Supreme Court to intervene and temporarily stop the IRS from turning over the documents while he argues for the high court to take up the merits of the case will go to Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. Roberts, who handles emergency matters out of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, could act on Trump’s request by himself or circulate it to the other justices for a vote.

The case dates back to 2019, when the committee’s Democratic Chair Richard Neal asked the IRS for Trump’s tax returns, citing a 1924 law that allows the leaders of three tax committees in Congress to ask the U.S. treasury secretary for the returns of any taxpayer.

The Treasury Department refused to comply with the request while Trump was in office and the committee took the fight to court. Trump picked up the fight on his own when the department under the Biden administration said that it would turn over the documents.

Trump argued the committee lacked a “legitimate legislative purpose” in seeking his tax returns, a common claim he’s raised in challenging congressional investigations and lawmaker demands for documents over the years. The committee said that it needed the returns to consider future legislation on issues like presidential compliance with tax rules, public accountability, and the IRS’ mandatory audit policy for presidents.

A federal district judge in Washington, D.C., sided with the committee and Treasury Department in December, ordering Trump’s claims dismissed. A three-judge D.C. Circuit panel upheld that decision in August.

Trump asked the full D.C. Circuit to reconsider the panel’s ruling. The court denied that request in a brief order issued on Oct. 27; no judge noted a dissent. That order started a seven-day clock for Trump to ask the Supreme Court to step in before the IRS released the documents to the committee.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
These license plates were too hot for the Nevada DMV
These license plates were too hot for the Nevada DMV
2
Family Court judge, public defender contend for seat on Court of Appeals
Family Court judge, public defender contend for seat on Court of Appeals
3
City of Henderson unveils new logo
City of Henderson unveils new logo
4
Trio of lawyers seeking District Court Department 17 seat
Trio of lawyers seeking District Court Department 17 seat
5
Crowded field seeking Family Court Department A seat in November
Crowded field seeking Family Court Department A seat in November
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Paul Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo, source says
By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said in a weekend memo to lawmakers that the attack “is a somber reminder of the threats elected officials and families face in 2022.”

The new Henderson logo. (City of Henderson)
City of Henderson unveils new logo
By / RJ

In one of two versions of the new logo the letter “O” is a golden-yellow semicircle representative of how high the sun shines there, Assistant City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause recently told the Review-Journal.

Interim Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf works on his phone in an office where early votes are being ...
Hand vote count stops, but Nye County vows to try again
By Ken Ritter The Associated Press

Nye County officials vowed to reshape their plan and seek another go-ahead from the state Supreme Court after justices ruled that counting methods used violated rules they set.