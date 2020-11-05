Trump backers protest ballot count at Clark County election HQ

Protesters, who want the state to stop counting ballots, have gathered at the Clark County Election Department.

Local and national media camp outside the Clark County Election Department on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Protesters demanding that every vote in the 20202 presidential election be counted, gather at the Clark County Election Department on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County election workers deliver ballots to be counted at the Election Department warehouse, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

With the outcome of the 2020 presidential election possibly hanging in the balance, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria is expected to update Nevada and the nation with results on Thursday morning.

While supporters of President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden await crucial results from the Silver State, protesters descended on polling sites across the country on Wednesday.

Supporters of Trump converged Wednesday at a site in Detroit, shouting “Stop the count.”

Many other protests, according to The Associated Press, were held from Seattle to Washington, D.C., demanding every vote be counted.

I am at the Clark County Election Department Building where one man, who you can see on the left edge of the photo, has told me he has arrived for the 7:30pm protest at this location. We will be monitoring this story as it continues. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/U8B5AmsztZ — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) November 5, 2020

In Las Vegas, protesters were expected to gather Wednesday night at 7:30 at the Clark County Election Department.

“Tonight we will be doing a #StopTheSteal Protest in front o the Clark County Elections Dept at 7:30 pm,” according to one tweet that has garnered nearly 5,000 retweets. “Thousands of ballots have been counted & we haven’t been allowed to observe or challenge a single signature match for these votes.”

As of 7 p.m., two people were there as part of the protest, with the majority being local and national media. Private security at North Las Vegas Police Department officers also were present.

By 7:30 p.m., the group grew to a couple of dozen.

Nearby, a counterprotest formed with people demanding that all votes be counted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.