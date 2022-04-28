Trump backs Lombardo for governor

The former president lauded the sheriff for being tough on crime, pro-Second Amendment and anti-tax in the endorsement Wednesday.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo who is seeking the Nevada governorship received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Former President Donald Trump is throwing his support behind Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in Nevada’s crowded Republican gubernatorial primary race.

Trump announced his endorsement of Lombardo Wednesday evening through his Save America political action committee. Lombardo, a two-term sheriff of the state’s most populous county, is vying for the party’s nomination in a primary field of 15 candidates that includes former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee.

“As the elected Sheriff of Clark County, Joe has fought some of the worst criminals and defended neighborhoods and communities from the horrific violence enabled by the Radical Left across our great Country,” Trump said in the statement announcing the endorsement.

“As Governor, Joe will fiercely Protect our under-siege Second Amendment, Oppose Sanctuary Cities, Support our Law Enforcement, Veto any Liberal Tax Increase, Protect Life, and Secure our Elections. Joe Lombardo is the leader Nevada needs, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Governor!” the statement continued.

In a statement following the endorsement, Lombardo said he was “humbled to accept President Trump’s endorsement.”

“From his tough on crime policies to his unwavering support of law enforcement, I know that there has been no greater friend to veterans and police officers than President Trump,” Lombardo said. “I’m ready to get to work restoring law & order, fixing our education system, and building a strong economy in our great state as your next governor.”

