Trump backs major rewrite of federal sentencing laws

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump embraced federal criminal sentencing reform Wednesday as he announced his support for bipartisan legislation to help released inmates re-enter society, but with a new twist.

In a sharp policy change, Trump announced in the Roosevelt Room that he will support a prison reform bill, called the First Step Act, but with sentencing reforms that would increase judicial discretion, end the “stacking” regulation that enhances sentences for crimes committed while possessing a gun, and reduce sentences for nonviolent low-level offenders.

Surrounded by members of Congress, as well as leaders from law enforcement and think tanks, Trump congratulated members for “working together with my administration over the last two years” to reach a bipartisan agreement.

But there was not a Democrat from Congress in the room — a sign that may not bode well for the measure’s passage.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., a key proponent of sentencing reform, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, did send out a message that praised Trump’s support for prison and sentencing reform, but Durbin did not attend the event.

During his State of the Union address and on the campaign trail, Trump frequently mentioned his belief in giving offenders who have served their time a second chance in life.

The First Step Act, sponsored by Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Doug Collins, R-Ga., would direct federal prison officials to set up personalized plans for inmates that could include vocational training, substance abuse treatment and mental health care.

The Jeffries-Collins bill passed the House by a 360-59 vote in May, but stalled in the Senate as advocates demanded sentencing reform. In the House, many Democrats voted against the bill because they did not think it went far enough — in part because the law-and-order Trump opposed sentencing reductions.

It is an article of faith among Republicans that sentencing reform can pass both houses only if Trump shows himself to be solidly behind it, Pat Nolan, director of the American Conservative Union Foundation’s Center for Criminal Justice Reform, told the Review-Journal.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said that he will push for a vote during the lame-duck session if he can find the 60 votes needed to bring a bill to the floor.

The driving force behind the announcement is Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, who was hailed by the president when he entered the Roosevelt Room. In 2005, Kushner’s father, a real-estate magnate, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign donations.

The administration’s most stalwart opponent of sentencing reform was Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who resigned under pressure last week. Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is said to support sentencing reform.

Another factor in Trump’s change of heart was a statement by the National Fraternal Order of Police in support for “certain sentencing reforms” contained in the bill. The 345,000 member organization endorsed Trump in 2016.

“He kept hearing that law enforcement was opposed,” said Nolan, , whose center was one of many advocacy groups that worked with Kushner. Trump “did not want to upset his base within the law enforcement community.”

Molly Gill, vice president of policy for Families Against Mandatory Minimums or FAMM, said that if the measure passes it could be the first mandatory-minimum sentencing reform since 2010 when President Barack Obama signed the Fair Sentencing Act, which reduced the disparity in the mandatory minimum sentences applied to possession of crack cocaine and possession of powder cocaine.

Before the 2010 law, an offender with five grams of crack cocaine — about the size of a candy bar — faced 10 years in prison, the same sentence that applied to 5,000 grams of powder cocaine. The longer sentences for crack cocaine offenders fell disproportionately on African-Americans, according to the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

The Fair Sentencing Act reduced the disparity to 18-1, but did not apply retroactively. The new proposed First Step Act would eliminate the disparity and apply it to inmates sentenced previously.

“Thousands of people are sitting in jail doing those pre-2010 sentences and they don’t have any relief until Congress acts,” said Gill. If Congress can push through the measure this week, it would be “an incredible Christmas present” for these inmates and their families.

“These opportunities don’t come very often. Our view is, let’s get the reforms we can get,” said Gill who credited Kushner for garnering support within the administration, on Capitol Hill, and reform advocates.

Nolan, a former Republican California state lawmaker who served 29 months in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering, marveled, “I’ve been doing this for 22 years,” and “this is the most progress by far.”

“This is the first step,” Nolan added. “This has shown the Republicans they can deal with this and there’s not political suicide. Instead it’s doing the right thing and this will help them. And it will show them they can trust the Democrats to work on this issue.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.