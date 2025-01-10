53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Trump bid to block Smith’s report on Jan. 6 rejected by appeals court

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President D ...
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Aug. 1, 2023, at an office of the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
More Stories
Sam Brown participates during a Building America’s Future roundtable event featuring Hispanic ...
Sam Brown gets role in Trump administration
Firefighters from Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue prepare to leave t ...
Clark County sending more firefighters to help in California — PHOTOS
President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters after a meeting with Republican leadership at t ...
On 5-4 vote, Supreme Court rejects Trump’s bid to delay sentencing in hush money case
Family members and friends of Laken Riley listen to closing arguments before Superior Court&#xa ...
Nevada Democrats vote for GOP bill to crack down on illegal immigration
By Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press
January 9, 2025 - 5:51 pm
 
Updated January 9, 2025 - 5:52 pm

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has cleared the way for the public release of special counsel Jack Smith’s report on the 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump over the objections of the president-elect.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday turned down a challenge from Trump and his co-defendants in his classified documents case, who are seeking to block the release of the report.

The report will not immediately be released. A lower court ruling from Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon temporarily blocking the release of the report remains in place for three days. And there could be more appeals.

The Justice Department said Wednesday that it plans to release the volume detailing Smith’s findings on Trump’s efforts to undo his 2020 election loss, but will keep under wraps for now the section on Trump’s classified documents case while legal proceedings against his co-defendants are ongoing.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters after a meeting with Republican leadership at t ...
On 5-4 vote, Supreme Court rejects Trump’s bid to delay sentencing in hush money case
By Lindsay Whitehurst, Michael Hill and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

The court’s order clears the way for Judge Juan M. Merchan to impose a sentence Friday on Trump, who was convicted in what prosecutors called an attempt to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

 
Jimmy Carter lauded for his humility and service in Washington
By Bill Barrow and Chris Megerian The Associated Press

All of Carter’s living successors were in attendance, with President Joe Biden, the first sitting senator to endorse his 1976 run for the White House, delivering a eulogy.

MORE STORIES