Trump, Biden face off in 1st debate — WATCH LIVE

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden face off in the first of three presidential debates Tuesday at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio.

In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. Some of the country’s major sports betting companies are running contests in which participants predict things that will happen or be said during the presidential debate, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, for the chance to win money. (AP Photo/File)

Protesters march through the streets near the debate hall, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. The first presidential debate between Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is being held in Cleveland Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden face off in the first of three presidential debates Tuesday at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio.

The 90-minute face-off, moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace, will give voters a chance to gauge Biden’s stamina and acumen, which Trump frequently questions, as well as whether the pugilistic president can counter-punch and still come across as presidential.

Trump and his campaign have been trolling Biden with a challenge that the Democratic nominee take a test to see if he took performance-enhancing drugs for the debate. Biden has refused.

For his part, Trump takes the stage as the New York Times is reporting that he is personally liable for more than $400 million and did not pay federal income taxes in 11 out of 18 recent years.

“I do think that Biden should hammer him on this taxes issue,” speech coach and communications specialist Ruth Sherman told the Review-Journal, because the New York Times stories undercut Trump’s core story about his success.

That said, Sherman warned, “I think it’s a mistake to underestimate Trump. I think he is uncannily good at being in the moment, at responding quickly … He is also quite good as he’s shown over these last few years at exploiting people’s vulnerabilities.”

Biden friend and former adviser Moe Vela said he looked forward to the event as “an incredible opportunity” for Biden to contrast with Trump and show the American people “what a real president acts like” and remind voters “why people used to love and respect our country.”

The challenge for Biden will be to avoid “the temptation to get in a shouting match,” Vela cautioned. Trump will try to bait Biden and Biden will have to defend himself from personal attacks, “then immediately pivot back to his statesman-like behavior.”

The RealClearPolitics average of national polls shows Biden leading Trump by 6.1 percent, with neither candidate exceeding 50 percent.

The RCP polling average for Ohio, a state Trump won by 8 points in 2016, shows Biden ahead by 3.3 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.