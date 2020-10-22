Trump, Biden face off in final presidential debate — WATCH LIVE

The debate presents the last chance for both hopefuls to woo undecided voters in face-to-face rhetorical battle. Watch the livestream here.

In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, with moderator Chris Wallace, center, of Fox News participate in the first presidential debate of the 2020 election at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are facing in the last 2020 presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Even though more than 46 million Americans have voted by mail or in person — the equivalent of about one-third of those who voted in 2016 general election, according to the U.S. Elections Project — the event presents the last chance for both hopefuls to woo undecided voters in face-to-face rhetorical battle. Watch the livestream here.

The first debate staged by the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates was marred with candidate interruptions — prompting the commission to implement a rule that would mute each candidate’s microphone during his rival’s first two minutes of remarks on each of six topics.

The commission canceled the second debate after Trump objected to its decision to hold a “virtual” debate because the president had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The candidates and moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News will be socially distanced and there will be Plexiglas partitions between the candidates.

On Thursday morning, Trump released raw video of a “60 Minutes” interview in which he repeatedly challenged the show’s Leslie Stahl, who pushed back at his answers. On Twitter, Trump railed, “Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!”

CBS News responded by noting that the release violated the White House’s agreement with the network.

“60 Minutes” released footage of its interview with Biden, also set to air Sunday night. Rather than stipulate whether he would support court packing, Biden offered he would name a national commission of bipartisan scholars to craft recommendations for “how to reform the court system, because it’s getting out of whack.”

Wearing a face mask and aviator sunglasses, Biden chatted briefly with reporters before his plane took off at New Castle Airport in Delaware headed for Nashville. “Hopefully he’ll play by the rules. Hopefully everyone’s been tested. Hopefully it’s all been worked out what the rules are.”

According to his campaign, Biden tested negative for the coronavirus earlier in the day. On Air Force One, Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that Trump tested negative.

Welker chose the following topics for six debate segments: fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

