Trump bids farewell in valedictory video

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump released a pre-taped 20-minute video to serve as his farewell to the American people as President-elect Joe Biden arrived at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday afternoon.

Cable news networks kept their screens on Biden.

The video served as an acknowledgment that Trump will hand over to power to Biden, who will take the oath of office at noon Wednesday. Trump never mentioned Biden by name, but he did extend his best wishes to the new administration, adding, “and we also want them to have luck, a very important word.”

Trump thanked his family and White House staff, then reviewed his administration’s accomplishments — the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the U.S. Mexico Canada Trade Agreement, a trade deal with China, moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and ushering through the Abraham Accords — before he lamented the toll which the “China virus,” his term for the coronavirus, took on America and the rest of the world.

“I am especially proud to be the very first president in decades who has started no new wars,” Trump said.

Trump’s approval rating was at 40 percent and his disapproval rating at 57 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Trump will be the first president in more than 100 years to skip the swearing in of his successor.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence will attend the inauguration ceremony Wednesday and skip Trump’s Air Force One departure at Joint Base Andrews in the morning as the outgoing president heads to his Palm Beach residence in Mar-a-Lago.

Pence released a tweet that gave thanks for the opportunity to serve as vice president.

The tweet included four photographs of Pence with his wife and family members, but no photograph of Pence with Trump.

‘An optimistic spirit’

In his farewell remarks, Trump maintained that he leaves office with optimism as he recalled the crowds that lined sidewalks when he traveled across America. “I go from this majestic place with a loyal and joyful heart, an optimistic spirit, and a supreme confidence that for our country and for our children, the best is yet to come,” Trump said in closing.

“Until 2025,” a Trump campaign adviser tweeted after the video aired.

Trump repeatedly claimed without evidence that the 2020 election had been stolen, but scores of lawsuits have been turned away by courts. Trump repeated the claims at a rally Jan. 6, after which huge crowds of supporters stormed the Capitol building in a deadly riot that delayed congressional certification of the Electoral College vote.

Support fading

Even as Trump prepared to leave the White House, Republicans seemed to turn away.

“This mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor.

Former Nevada State Republican Party Chair Amy Tarkanian said Trump’s videotaped remarks were tardy. “This is the speech that should’ve been given on Jan. 6th,” she wrote on Twitter. “He’s gracious, reminds the nation of what was accomplished & what we have overcome. He speaks of a bright future. Mentions praying for the incoming admin. It’s a shame that he was ill-advised by liars the last few months.”

After presiding over a sunset service by by the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor lives lost due to COVID-19, Biden and his wife, Jill, went to Blair House near the White House where Trump had invited them to spend the evening.

