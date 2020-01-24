Trump breaks precedent with address at D.C. anti-abortion march

President Donald Trump on Friday became the first president to speak in person at the annual anti-abortion March for Life on the Washington Mall.

Trump speaks at March for Life, the first sitting US president to do so (Fox News/YouTube)

“Young people are the heart of the March for Life – and it is your generation that is making America a pro-family, pro-life nation’,” Trump told an enthusiastic crowd participating in the 47th annual march timed to coincide with the anniversary of Roe v Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1973 that established a woman’s right to abortion.

Trump’s appearance followed “We Are Messengers,” an Irish rock band that synthesized upbeat rock and roll with an anti-abortion message. When the band’s set ended, the crowd chanted, “USA. USA”

Vice President Mike Pence became the first vice president to address the group in person in 2017. Last year, Trump spoke to the anti-abortion activists remotely.Trump’s stance on abortion has dramatically shifted over the years.

In 1999, he told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “I am pro-choice in every respect.” But by the time he announced his run for the White House in 2015, he had reversed his position and promised to nominate anti-abortion judges.

As the 2020 general election looms, Trump has continued to cement his ties with religious and social conservatives by, for example, pushing through a record number of conservative judges on the federal bench.

Last week, on National Religious Freedom Day, he gathered religious leaders into the Oval office to promote “the First Amendment right to pray in public schools.” Trump also created a new office of conscience protection at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Other administration officials also took note of the 47th annual march.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar issued a statement Thursday night in which he expressed pride in being “part of the most pro-life administration in this country’s history” and proposing a new nickname for his department: the “Department of Life.”

Supporters of a woman’s right to an abortion ridiculed the statement.

“Good morning. While you were sleeping, (HHS Sec. Alex) Azar seems to have renamed the Department of Health and Human Services the ‘Department of Life,’ which is really rich for an agency that was a primary architect of putting children in cages on the border,” NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue tweeted Friday morning. “There is no bottom.”

Among those attending the march were Michael Houssock and his wife, Janet, of Sweet Valley, Pennsylvania, and his sister, Catherine Barden, from Rhode Island.

Houssock, who said it was the third such march, told the Review-Journal he wasn’t there to push for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, but came to advocate against abortion.

“If I could come here and talk one young lady into having a baby I’ve completed my mission,” said Houssock.

But Barden, sporting a “Make America Holy Again” hat, said she does want to see Roe overturned.

Barden noted that Trump’s past has elements that give her pause, but given his support for abortion and opposition to globalism, “He is exactly what we needed.”

Marcher Andrea Fisher of Texas was more ambivalent in her assessment.

“We pray that he always has the best interests of the country at heart,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

