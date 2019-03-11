Trump budget offers more money for military, border wall

Office of Management and Budget staff delivers President Donald Trump's 2020 budget outline to the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 11, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

President Donald Trump smiles as he walks on the South Lawn after stepping off Marine One at the White House, Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Acting OMB Director Russ Vought walks toward reporters after doing an interview at the White House, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Office of Management and Budget staff delivers President Donald Trump's 2020 budget to the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 11, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump unveiled his third budget Monday morning — with more money for the military and border security and less for domestic programs.

The Trump spending plan for fiscal year 2020 is aimed toward cutting non-defense domestic spending by 5 percent in order to balance the budget in 15 years, while providing $750 billion for the U.S. military and another $8.6 billion for Trump’s signature wall on the Southwest border.

What president’s propose, Congress routinely disposes and few in Washington expect this spending plan to be adopted.

Even before the budget’s release, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., released a statement noting that “Congress refused to fund his wall” in December. In January, the statement continued, Trump “was forced to admit defeat and reopen the government. The same thing will repeat itself if he tries this again. We hope he has learned his lesson.”

The budget blueprint released by the Office of Management and Budget displayed an attempt at accommodation as it recognized “our obligation to the millions of immigrants living in the United States today who followed the rules and respected our laws.”

As fiscal hawks noted that the administration put off a target date for a balanced budget from 10 years to 15 years, a senior administration official told reporters the blueprint included the highest dollar amount for cuts “of any administration in history.”

The Committee for a Responsible Budget tweeted, “If the past two years are any indication, this #budget will be followed by more debt, not debt reduction.”

The White House official blamed Congress for ignoring Trump’s attempts to limit spending. “They have the power of the purse. We’re standing ready to work with them. But every year that we don’t adopt these spending reform, it pushes the window out” for when Washington can balance the budget.

The Trump spending plan also proposes money to jumpstart the relicensing process for the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository.

For the right, the Trump blueprint allocates $50 billion over a decade for scholarship programs that would promote school choice.

For the left, Trump proposed investing $500 million on research to battle childhood cancer, $291 million for his initiative to mostly eliminate new HIV infections and funds to combat the opioid epidemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.