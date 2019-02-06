Trump calls for unity in State of the Union address to divided Congress

President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday to a joint session of Congress with a call for unity in tackling legislative priorities against a backdrop of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

But the president’s address was overshadowed by the partisan rancor over his decision to shut down a quarter of the federal government for 35 days when Democrats refused to give in to his demand for $5.7 billion to spend on his border wall, his signature presidential campaign pledge.

“No issue better illustrates the divide between America’s working class and America’s political class than illegal immigration,” Trump said in prepared remarks distributed before the speech.

“Wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards,” Trump said.

Democrats have balked at his demand, and noted that the “Trump shutdown” cost $3 billion in economic activity, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia state House minority leader, delivered the Democratic response.

Abrams said that just weeks ago she volunteered to distribute meals to furloughed federal workers.

“Making their livelihoods a pawn for political games is a disgrace,” Abrams said in prepared remarks.

“The shutdown was a stunt engineered by the president of the United States, one that defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people, but our values,” she said.

Trump’s speech Tuesday was the first time he spoke to Congress since the midterm election where a record number of women and minorities became part of the Democratic caucus that took control of the House.

The speech, televised in prime time, was held in the House chamber that was denied him by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who refused to allow the annual address while 800,000 federal workers were furloughed or forced to work without pay.

Pelosi was sitting behind the president Tuesday night.

Trump and Pelosi settled on the Tuesday date only after he agreed to reopen the government without funding for his border wall. A bipartisan, bicameral conference committee has until Feb. 15 to craft a compromise bill, but Pelosi said that legislation will not have money for a wall.

The president has threatened another government shutdown, or declaration of a national emergency to use unspent Pentagon funds to build the wall.

That has prompted concern from not only Democrats, but also Republicans who say the precedent of a president circumventing Congress would be immediately met with legal challenges over the the legislative branch’s constitutional duties of appropriating funds.

Despite the entreaty of unity, Trump and Democrats engaged in a messaging battle with guests invited to attend the speech.

Trump invited surviving family members of a Reno couple who were allegedly slain by an undocumented immigrant in January. The White House said the slaying of Gerald and Sharon David “has devastated both their community and three generations of their family.”

Daughter Debra, granddaughter Heather, and great-granddaughter Madison were guests of the White House.

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., invited North Las Vegas Pastor Jose Pagan, 62, who works with the immigrant community and is offended by president’s rhetoric about people of great character who “want to contribute to this country.”

Pagan told the Review-Journal that immigrant members of his congregation are afraid of the government, and the rhetoric about undocumented immigrants instills fear in those who work hard and try to provide for their families.

“They are not rapists and drug dealers,” Pagan told the Review-Journal.

Three-time cancer survivor Tanya Flanagan, 48, of North Las Vegas, was a guest of Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. Flanagan said attempts by the White House and congressional Republicans to roll back portions of the Affordable Care Act ensuring health insurance coverage for those with preexisting conditions would “be devastating for me.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has invited Dr. Michael Moradshahi, a psychologist with the Indian Health System in Reno who said mental health care to Nevadans suffered during the government shutdown, and caused him personal financial pain.

Sgt. Isaac Saldivar, 33, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was invited by Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev. Saldivar was a victim of a for-profit college that closed when he was three classes from graduating, resulting in a loss of two years of GI Bill benefits.

And perhaps most poignant of all, Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., left a seat vacant in the gallery in memory of the 58 people who died when a lone gunman on Oct. 1, 2017 carried out a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip — the worst attack in U.S. history.

“This empty seat recognizes the deadly consequences of inaction,” said Titus, who charged the Trump administration and GOP lawmakers of blocking gun control measures.

With polls showing his public approval ratings the lowest since his election, Trump was expected to hammer home on the accomplishments that include federal regulation rollbacks favored by small businesses and the unemployment rate that has dropped to just 4 percent.

He was expected to tout his tax cut package, applauded by Republicans but panned by Democrats as one that disproportionately helped wealthy Americans and corporations and was followed by an increase in the national debt.

He also was to highlight criminal justice reform, legislation passed with bipartisan support in the House and Senate and spearheaded by presidential adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The president also is likely to signal a willingness to work with Democrats to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure, favored by lawmakers in both parties seeking capital improvement projects in home states.

Rosen said the need for improvements and projects at airports, on highways and providing rural broadband is great in Nevada.

The senator, who has been at odds with Trump on other issues, said: “You agree where you can and you fight where you must.”

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.