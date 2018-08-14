Trump campaign takes legal action against former aide Omarosa

President Donald Trump’s campaign is filing an arbitration action against former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleging breach of a secrecy agreement.

President Donald Trump, center, is flanked by White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, left, and then-Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Ben Carson as he speaks during a meeting on African American History Month in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Feb. 1, 2017. Manigault Newman, who was fired in December, released a new book "Unhinged," about her time in the White House. (Evan Vucci/AP, File)

President Donald Trump speaks before signing the $716 billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain during a ceremony Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Fort Drum, N.Y. (Hans Pennink/AP)

This image released by NBC Today shows reality TV personality and former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman during an interview on the "Today" show on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in New York. Manigault Newman was promoting her book "Unhinged." (Zach Pagano/NBC via AP)

A campaign aide told The Associated Press that it was filing the claim with the America Arbitration Association in New York, claiming her explosive new book and media tour breached her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the campaign.

Manigault Newman has acknowledged signing a confidentiality agreement with the campaign in 2016. She wrote in her book that after being fired from the White House in December 2017 was offered a $15,000 per month position with the Trump re-election effort in exchange for signing a new confidentiality agreement. She says she declined that offer.

Manigault Newman has released several audio recordings from her time as a Trump assistant at the White House, including one with the president in which he said nobody told him she had been fired. Manigault Newman also said she has heard audiotape of Trump using the N-word. The president countered that the word isn’t in his vocabulary and calls her “wacky and deranged” and “not smart.”

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted: “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

That’s a reference to Trump’s White House chief of staff, retired Gen. John Kelly, who fired Manigault Newman in December 2017 in a conversation she viewed as a “threat.”