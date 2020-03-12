Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’

President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak.

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

President Donald Trump’s visit to Las Vegas this week has been canceled, “out of an abundance of caution,” amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus, a White House spokeswoman said Wednesday night.

Trump was due to land at McCarran International Airport on Thursday night for a trip that included a campaign fundraiser at the home of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. The president was also expected to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual meeting on Saturday at The Venetian.

His trip also included events in Colorado.

“Out of an abundance of caution from the coronavirus outbreak, the President has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement Wednesday night.

Minutes after the White House’s announcement, the Republican Jewish Coalition announced on Twitter that its annual event was postponed “in light of the COVID-19 epidemic.”

Along with Trump, state leaders and federal lawmakers from around the country were scheduled to speak at the event, which is attended by thousands of people each year, the organization said.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian. Adelson is on the board of directors of the Republican Jewish Coalition.

