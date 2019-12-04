55°F
Politics and Government

Trump cancels news conference, leaves NATO summit early

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2019 - 8:36 am
 

LONDON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had canceled a news conference planned for the end of the NATO summit and will return to Washington early.

“When today’s meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington,” the president posted on Twitter. “We won’t be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days. Safe travels to all!”

The post surfaced as journalists were waiting for the president’s arrival.

Trump says he wound meet with other leaders first on the sidelines of the summit near London before departing.

Had Trump gone ahead with the news conference, he likely would have faced questions while the House Judiciary Committee holds its first hearing in Washington into the impeachment inquiry against him.

House Democrats are investigating whether Trump abused his power as president by urging a foreign leader to open an investigation into one of Trump’s political rivals.

The cancellation came a day after Trump’s full-throated endorsement of NATO as a organization at the meeting on the 70th anniversary of the alliance.

It also followed the airing of a video that apparently showed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders gossping about Trump’s behavior during the summit.

The footage recorded during a reception Tuesday evening showed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau standing with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain’s Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump has called Trudeau “two-faced” after he was overheard appearing to gossip about the U.S. leader.

for talking at length with the press.

A reporter asked Trump if he had seen the video. Trump responded, “Well, he’s two-faced. And with Trudeau he’s a nice guy.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

