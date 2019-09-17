89°F
Politics and Government

Trump considering 5 for national security adviser post

By Kevin Freking The Associated Press
September 17, 2019 - 3:26 pm
 

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday he’s considering five people to replace ousted National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Trump says his short list for the critical post is made up of Robert O’Brien, Ric Waddell, Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, Fred Fleitz and Keith Kellogg. Press secretary Stephanie Grisham later clarified to reporters that Trump was still considering other candidates for the post.

O’Brien is currently the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. Waddell served as Trump’s deputy national security adviser. Fleitz is a Bolton ally who served as executive secretary of the NSC last year. Gordon-Hagerty is the Energy Department’s undersecretary for nuclear security. And Kellogg is the national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump had said after Bolton departed last Monday that he hoped to name a new national security adviser this week.

