Trump, coronavirus task force members hold daily briefing — LIVESTREAM

As the U.S. coronavirus death toll exceeded 10,000, the president’s coronavirus task force prepared to hold its daily briefing Monday.

WASHINGTON — As the U.S. coronavirus death toll exceeded 10,000 and an infected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to ICU, the president’s coronavirus task force prepared to hold its daily briefing Monday.

There was good news as well. New York’s death and hospitalization rate reductions hinted that the curve in America’s hottest spot had begun to flatten, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters the Empire State did not need additional ventilators during his daily briefing.

On Sunday, former Vice President Joe Biden appeared on ABC’s “This Week,” where he suggested he would have handled the outbreak better because of his instinct to “follow the science, listen to the experts, do what they tell you.”

Biden also said that unlike President Donald Trump, he plans on wearing a mask when in public, in keeping with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline released Friday. He also suggested the Democratic National Convention, which already was moved from July 13 to Aug. 17 because of COVID-19, may have to be reconfigured as a “virtual” confab.

Those comments opened the door for Trump to counterpunch on Twitter.

“Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a “Virtual” Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why? Also, what ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me?”

Last week, Biden said that he wanted to talk to Trump by phone about what he thinks should be done to contain the outbreak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.