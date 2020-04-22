Trump, coronavirus task force present update — LIVESTREAM

President Donald Trump and the coronavirus task force deliver an update Wednesday on the fight against the pandemic.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Washington, as Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listens. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pass in front of President Donald Trump during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pass in front of President Donald Trump during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump and the coronavirus task force deliver an update Wednesday on the fight against the pandemic, a survey from The Associated Press says Americans remain overwhelmingly in favor of stay-at-home orders and other efforts to slow the spread.

The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also finds that a majority of Americans say it won’t be safe to lift social distancing guidelines anytime soon, running counter to the choice of a handful of governors who have announced plans to ease within days the public health efforts that have upended daily life and roiled the global economy.

More than a month after schoolyards fell silent, restaurant tables and bar stools emptied, and waves from a safe distance replaced hugs and handshakes, the country largely believes restrictions on social interaction to curb the spread of the virus are appropriate.

Only 12 percent of Americans say the measures where they live go too far. About twice as many people, 26 percent, believe the limits don’t go far enough. The majority of Americans — 61 percent — feel the steps taken by government officials to prevent infections of COVID-19 in their area are about right.

About 8 in 10 Americans say they support measures that include requiring Americans to stay in their homes and limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer — numbers that have largely held steady over the past few weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.