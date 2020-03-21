Trump coronavirus task force to address media

The White House coronavirus task force was scheduled to hold a briefing at 9 a.m. Saturday Pacific Time.

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The White House coronavirus task force was scheduled to hold a briefing at 9 a.m. Saturday Pacific Time, hours after it was learned that a Navy sailor assigned to the United States Central Command headquarters in Florida tested positive for the virus.

CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Bill Urban said the sailor returned to the U.S. from overseas travel on March 15 and went into precautionary quarantine at home. He did not stop at CENTCOM or at Macdill Air Force base, where the command is located in Tampa.

The sailor started developing symptoms on Wednesday, and was met outside Macdill by doctors. Officials said the positive test came back on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.