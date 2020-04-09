Trump coronavirus task force to brief media

The president’s Coronavirus Task Force briefs the media on Thursday, after Republicans and Democrats in the Senate failed to agree on proposals to add $250 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday held separate phone calls with Senate Republicans and Democrats in an unsuccessful attempt to win passage of an additional $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program.

Meanwhile, the White House dropped hints at restarting an economy that has ground to a halt by measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, measures that have sent unemployment claims skyrocketing.

The daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

