Trump coronavirus task force to brief media — LIVESTREAM
The president’s Coronavirus Task Force briefs the media on Thursday, after the Senate failed to agree on proposals to add $250 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program.
WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday held separate phone calls with Senate Republicans and Democrats in an unsuccessful attempt to win passage of an additional $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program.
Meanwhile, the White House dropped hints at restarting an economy that has ground to a halt amid measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, measures that have sent unemployment claims skyrocketing.
The daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing is beginning soon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
