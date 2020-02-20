Trump cruises the Las Vegas Strip after rally in Phoenix

President Donald Trump’s motorcade traveled along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday night shortly after six Democratic presidential hopefuls participated in a fiery debate at Paris Las Vegas.

President Donald Trump, bottom/left, drives north on the Strip outside The Venetian with an escort from Las Vegas Metro hours after the conclusion of the Nevada Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Trump was returning from Phoenix, where he earlier held a Keep America Great rally.

The president is scheduled to speak at a graduation ceremony Thursday for Hope for Prisoners, a Las Vegas program that helps ex-inmates re-enter society.

The graduation will take place at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas.

Trump will hold a Keep America Great rally on Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.