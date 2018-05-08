Trump decides to withdraw US from nuclear deal with Iran

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing the United States from the international nuclear pact with Iran, a move he signaled repeatedly on the campaign trial when he panned the international accord as “the worst deal ever negotiated.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio on May 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing the United States from the international nuclear pact with Iran, a move he signaled repeatedly on the campaign trail when he panned the international accord as “the worst deal ever negotiated.”

Trump’s decision follows a rush of diplomacy during which European leaders tried to dissuade the American president from essentially blowing up the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel appealed to Trump face-to-face as they indicated they were open to side agreements to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and aggressive moves through the Middle East. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson made his case on the New York Times opinion page.

It also came a week after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put on a chilling presentation on Iran’s “secret nuclear files,” shared with the United States and other allies, which he said showed that Iran deceived the International Atomic Energy Agency. Netanyahu delivered his remarks before a screen with two giant words, “Iran lied.” The words, like the prime minister’s remarks, were in English, not Hebrew.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif also posted a video last week. In his remarks, Zarif called any push for additional concessions “appeasement,” and faulted the Trump administration for “not honoring the deal” Washington already made thanks to “cartoonish allegations.”

It is unclear if the move will weaken Trump’s bargaining position with Pyongyang ahead of a proposed summit with North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un. Supporters of the Iran pact assert that Trump has undercut America’s credibility in future negotiations by walking away from a deal agreed to by President Barack Obama. Critics of the JCPOA, however, argue that Trump’s decision establishes that he will not support a pact unless he sees it as unquestionably in the national interest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.