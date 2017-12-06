Trump declares Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, plans to move U.S. embassy

President Donald Trump went where no U.S. president has gone before Wednesday afternoon when he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Trump also signaled his intent to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to the city that both Israelis and Palestinians consider their capital.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Donald Trump delivers a statement to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

A view of Jerusalem's old city is seen Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (Oded Balilty/AP)

President Donald Trump holds up a proclamation to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump went where no U.S. president has gone before Wednesday afternoon when he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Trump also signaled his intent to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the city which both Israelis and Palestinians consider their capital.

“This is nothing more, or less, than a recognition of reality,” Trump said, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence in the Diplomatic Reception Room.

As a candidate for president, Trump repeatedly promised to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, as did candidates Bill Clinton and George W. Bush before him.

On June 1, however, Trump followed Clinton and Bush in signing a waiver to the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act to keep the embassy in Tel Aviv.

Clinton and Bush signed such waivers through their time in office. Trump chose this second waiver, which he signed, as an opportunity to change course.

Trump explained, “Presidents issued these waivers under the belief that delaying the recognition of Jerusalem would advance the cause of peace. Some say they lacked courage, but they made their best judgments based on facts as they understood them at the time.”

Trump continued, “After more than two decades of waivers, we are no closer to a lasting peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. It would be folly to assume that repeating the same exact formula would now produce a different or better result.”

Trump made the Jerusalem announcement despite fierce efforts to dissuade him from this course.

Middle Eastern allies, whose company Trump has enjoyed in the White House and during his first foreign trip abroad, opposed the decision.

Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi warned the Jerusalem policy would “trigger anger across the Arab and Muslim world” and jeopardize the administration’s efforts to broker a deal between Israel and Palestinians. The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned the policy could “widen the regional ripple effects by further complicating the Palestinian-Israeli conflict; obstructing the ongoing peace process; and provoking the sentiments from the global Muslim community.”

In Washington too, where politicians give lip service to recognizing Jerusalem’s status in Israel, conventional wisdom argued against a policy change.

“True, holding off US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital did not result in peace,” tweeted Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, but the new policy “will likely make the situation much worse.”

In the Trump White House, staff saw a president who keeps his campaign promises. A senior administration official told reporters during a Tuesday night briefing, “In taking this action, President Trump fulfills a major campaign promise that had been made by a number of presidential candidates.”

Trump noted in during his 11-minute remarks that the Senate unanimously passed the Jerusalem Embassy and Recognition Act of 2017 this year. The 90-0 vote occurred in June.

That did not stop senators from criticizing Trump.

“The President’s decision today to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital comes at the wrong time and unnecessarily inflames the region,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., in a statement.

Warner voted in favor of the Jerusalem recognition measure in June.

Council for American-Islamic Relations national executive director Nihad Awad responded, “This dangerous, counterproductive and self-serving move should be rejected by every American who looks forward to a just and comprehensive resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

The administration contends that it is a practical impossibility to move the embassy immediately. A senior administration official told reporters, “This will be a matter of some years. It won’t be immediate. It won’t be months. It won’t be quick.”

White House officials emphasized that the administration would continue to support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute and reaffirm its support for the status quo of the Temple Mount, also known as haram al-Sharif, Islam’s third-holiest shrine.

Trump’s decision also fell flat with Western European leaders.

British Prime Minister Theresa May told the House of Commons, “Our position has not changed.” The fate of Jerusalem should be “determined as part of a negotiated settlement.”

The French embassy tweeted, “France does not approve of the United States’ decision on Jerusalem. France supports the two-state solution, with Israel & Palestine living in peace and security with Jerusalem as their capital. We must prioritize the easing of tensions and dialogue.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went on Twitter to thank Trump “for his courageous and just decision.”

“There is no peace that doesn’t include Jerusalem as the capital of the state of Israel.”

Pence is leaving later this month on an international trip that will include stops in Israel and Egypt.

Pence is leaving later this month on an international trip that will include stops in Israel and Egypt.