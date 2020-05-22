90°F
Politics and Government

Trump deems churches ‘essential’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2020 - 10:31 am
 
Updated May 22, 2020 - 1:02 pm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday announced new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that would allow church services to resume.

“Today I’m identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that provide essential services,” Trump said.

Amid a growing push from the faith community to allow religious services, Trump faulted governors who have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but not houses of worship. And he warned governors that if they don’t allow the religious services, “I’ll override the governors. Americans need more prayers, not less.”

It was the next step in a campaign foreshadowed in early May when the Department of Justice filed a statement in support of the Lighthouse Fellowship Church (Lighthouse),in Virginia after local police cited the church’s pastor for holding a Palm Sunday service for 16 worshippers in a building with 225 seats.

Under an executive order signed by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, in-person religious services of more than 10 people are banned and subject to criminal charges, as well as penalties of up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

“Because the executive orders prohibit Lighthouse’s 16-person, socially distanced gathering in a 225-seat church but allow similar secular conduct, such as a gathering of 16 lawyers in a large law firm conference room, the governor’s executive orders may constitute a violation of the church’s constitutional rights to the free exercise of religion,” noted a Department of Justice press release.

The White House did not elaborate on what authority Trump could override governors — a statement that contradicts Trump’s usual insistence that governors, not a president, have the authority to mandate social distancing rules in their states.

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor who voted against Trump in 2016 but nonetheless testified against the House impeachment effort, tweeted that Trump lacks a mandate to force governors to open churches, but the administration can “join in challenges to over-broad orders under the federal constitution. That is precisely what Attorney General (William) Barr is doing.”

“We can all hope that this Sunday, people are allowed to pray to their God,” said Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

In a statement, Interfaith Alliance President Rabbi Jack Moline said,“The president is wrong, plain and simple. Ordering houses of worship to be opened without robust guidelines around necessary safety precautions flies in the face of medical and scientific advice — including advice originally administered by the CDC that the Trump White House suppressed for the sake of its cronies on the Religious Right.”

The Review Journal reached out to the office of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, who has banned in-person religious services in response to the coronavirus outbreak, but the governor’s office has yet to respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

