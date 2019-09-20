Trump defends himself against whistleblower’s complaint

President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against a whistleblower’s complaint, including a reported private conversation with a foreign leader. Meanwhile, the administration plunged into a showdown with Congress over access to the complaint.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against a whistleblower’s complaint, including a reported private conversation with a foreign leader.

The government’s intelligence watchdog said Thursday that the complaint, which the administration has refused to let Congress see, is “serious” and “urgent,” But Trump says he’s done nothing wrong.

Some of the whistleblower’s allegations appear to center on Ukraine, according to The Washington Post and The New York Times.

In a tweet Friday, Trump did not reference Ukraine or any other country, but said “there was nothing said wrong.” He tweeted that there was a “perfectly fine and respectful conversation.”

….statement. Strange that with so many other people hearing or knowing of the perfectly fine and respectful conversation, that they would not have also come forward. Do you know the reason why they did not? Because there was nothing said wrong, it was pitch perfect! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

The administration is keeping Congress from even learning what exactly the whistleblower is alleging, but the intelligence community’s inspector general says the matter involves the “most significant” responsibilities of intelligence leadership. One report said it involved a promise Trump made in a phone call to a foreign leader. A lawmaker said the complaint was “based on a series of events.”

The intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson, appeared behind closed doors Thursday but declined, under administration orders, to tell the panel the substance of the complaint.

Schiff can’t confirm report

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says he cannot confirm a press report that said a whistleblower’s complaint concerned a promise Trump made on a phone call to a foreign leader.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California said Thursday the acting director of national intelligence is withholding the complaint from Congress in an unprecedented departure from the law.

Schiff said, “There is an effort to prevent this information from getting to Congress.”

He said he believes the whistleblower’s complaint “likely involves the president or people around him.”

The Washington Post reported it involved a promise Trump made to an unnamed foreign leader.

Earlier Thursday, Trump said he would never say anything “inappropriate” on a call with a foreign leader.

Trump’s tweeted statement Thursday comes as lawmakers look to scrutinize the handling of an intelligence whistleblower complaint.

The Associated Press has not confirmed the report.

Trump says that he understands that many people listen to those calls, adding “is anybody dumb enough to believe” that he would speak inappropriately under those circumstances.

He adds that “I would only do what is right anyway.”