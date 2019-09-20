63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Trump defends himself against whistleblower’s complaint

The Associated Press
September 20, 2019 - 6:46 am
 
Updated September 20, 2019 - 7:30 am

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against a whistleblower’s complaint, including a reported private conversation with a foreign leader.

The government’s intelligence watchdog said Thursday that the complaint, which the administration has refused to let Congress see, is “serious” and “urgent,” But Trump says he’s done nothing wrong.

Some of the whistleblower’s allegations appear to center on Ukraine, according to The Washington Post and The New York Times.

In a tweet Friday, Trump did not reference Ukraine or any other country, but said “there was nothing said wrong.” He tweeted that there was a “perfectly fine and respectful conversation.”

The administration is keeping Congress from even learning what exactly the whistleblower is alleging, but the intelligence community’s inspector general says the matter involves the “most significant” responsibilities of intelligence leadership. One report said it involved a promise Trump made in a phone call to a foreign leader. A lawmaker said the complaint was “based on a series of events.”

The intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson, appeared behind closed doors Thursday but declined, under administration orders, to tell the panel the substance of the complaint.

Schiff can’t confirm report

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says he cannot confirm a press report that said a whistleblower’s complaint concerned a promise Trump made on a phone call to a foreign leader.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California said Thursday the acting director of national intelligence is withholding the complaint from Congress in an unprecedented departure from the law.

Schiff said, “There is an effort to prevent this information from getting to Congress.”

He said he believes the whistleblower’s complaint “likely involves the president or people around him.”

The Washington Post reported it involved a promise Trump made to an unnamed foreign leader.

Earlier Thursday, Trump said he would never say anything “inappropriate” on a call with a foreign leader.

Trump’s tweeted statement Thursday comes as lawmakers look to scrutinize the handling of an intelligence whistleblower complaint.

The Associated Press has not confirmed the report.

Trump says that he understands that many people listen to those calls, adding “is anybody dumb enough to believe” that he would speak inappropriately under those circumstances.

He adds that “I would only do what is right anyway.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahy ...
US military to give Trump broad response options on Iran
By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

The Pentagon will present a broad range of military options to President Donald Trump on Friday as he considers how to respond to what administration officials say was an unprecedented Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry.

In a July 4, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ...
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops 2020 presidential bid
By Karen Matthews The Associated Press

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Friday after struggling to gain traction in a sprawling field of candidates.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, ...
House Democrats move to lower drug prices
By / RJ

House Democrats unveiled a bill to control the costs of prescription drugs, but Republicans criticized it as the first step in nationalizing the pharmaceutical industry.

President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, ...
Gun negotiations going ‘very slowly’ says Trump
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is pouring cold water on prospects for a bipartisan compromise on gun legislation, even as his aides circulate a draft plan on Capitol Hill.

In a July 24, 2019, file photo, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., sp ...
Whistleblower complaint may involve Trump, says House intel chairman
By Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence is refusing to turn over to Congress an urgent whistleblower complaint that reportedly concerns Trump making an unspecified promise to a foreign leader, the chairman of the House intelligence committee said Thursday.

In an Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a forum ...
Diplomat warns of ‘all-out war’ if Iran hit for Saudi oil attack
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Iran’s foreign minister warned Thursday that any attack on his country over a drone-and-missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry will result in “all-out war,” further pushing up tensions across the Persian Gulf.