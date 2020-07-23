Trump delivers coronavirus briefing — WATCH LIVE

President Donald Trump is expected on Thursday to hold a press conference to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

It will be the third consecutive day Trump has addressed the media about the pandemic. Trump’s daily appearances in the White House briefing room had largely ended in late April.

The Review-Journal will livestream the briefing, schedule to begin at 2 p.m. Las Vegas time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.