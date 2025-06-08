93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

On Trump’s orders to quell immigration protests, National Guard troops arrive in Los Angeles

U.S. National Guard are deployed around downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following a ...
U.S. National Guard are deployed around downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following an immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Police detain a man during a protest in Paramount, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federa ...
Police detain a man during a protest in Paramount, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Law enforcement stand during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federa ...
Law enforcement stand during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Los Angeles County Sheriffs stand during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, ...
Los Angeles County Sheriffs stand during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A person carries an injured protester to cover during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, J ...
A person carries an injured protester to cover during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Border Patrol personnel deploy tear gas during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an o ...
Border Patrol personnel deploy tear gas during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier, in Paramount, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
More Stories
From left, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore, and Las Veg ...
Trump’s pardon of Michele Fiore saved her from paying restitution, attorneys say
Senators and lobbyists recite the Pledge of Allegiance to open a floor session on the final day ...
2025 Nevada Legislature wraps with bitter taste, observers say
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House, ...
Trump administration rescinds Nevada’s high-speed internet funds
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing ...
SAUNDERS: ICC clown car targets Israel. Trump administration strikes back
By Eric Thayere and Jake Offenhartz The Associated Press
June 8, 2025 - 8:45 am
 
Updated June 8, 2025 - 9:45 am

LOS ANGELES — National Guard troops began arriving in Los Angeles early Sunday on orders from President Donald Trump in response to clashes in recent days between federal immigration authorities and protesters seeking to block them from carrying out deportations.

Members of California’s National Guard were seen staging at the federal complex in downtown Los Angeles that includes the Metropolitan Detention Center, one of several sites that have seen confrontations involving hundreds of people in the last two days.

Trump has said he is deploying 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles to quell the protests, which he called “a form of rebellion.”

The move came over the objections of Gov. Gavin Newsom, marking the first time in decades that a state’s national guard was activated without a request from its governor, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Early Sunday, the deployment was limited to a small area in downtown Los Angeles, with the rest of the city of 4 million people largely unaffected.

Their arrival follows two days of relatively small protests that began Friday in downtown Los Angeles before spreading on Saturday to Paramount, a heavily Latino city south of the city, and neighboring Compton.

As federal agents staged near a Home Depot in Paramount, demonstrators sought to block Border Patrol vehicles, with some hurling rocks and chunks of cement. In response, federal agents in riot gear unleashed tear gas, flash-bang explosives and pepper balls.

Tensions were high after a series of sweeps by immigration authorities the previous day, as the weeklong tally of immigrant arrests in the city climbed past 100. A prominent union leader was arrested while protesting and accused of impeding law enforcement.

On Sunday morning, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the National Guard would “keep peace and allow people to be able to protest but also to keep law and order.”

The troops included members of the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, according to a social media post from the Department of Defense that showed dozens of National Guard members with long guns and an armored vehicle.

In a signal of the administration’s aggressive approach, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also threatened to deploy active-duty Marines “if violence continues” in the region.

Newsom, a Democrat, described Trump’s decision to call in the National Guard as a “provocative show of force” that would only escalate tensions, adding that Hegseth’s threat to deploy Marines on American soil was “deranged behavior.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said the order by Trump reflected “a president moving this country rapidly into authoritarianism” and “usurping the powers of the United States Congress.”

Several Republicans, meanwhile, have voiced support for the involvement of the National Guard. Among them was Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who stopped short of backing Hegseth’s threat to send in active-duty military personnel.

“My guess is the National Guard ought to take care of the situation,” Johnson said.

Offenhartz reported from New York.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - This undated photo provided by Murray Osorio PLLC shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia. (Murray Os ...
Man mistakenly deported to El Salvador returned to US for indictment
By Eric Tucker, Alanna Durkin Richer, Lindsay Whitehurst and Ben Finley The Associated Press

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s abrupt release from El Salvador closes one chapter and opens another in a saga that yielded a remarkable, months-long standoff between Trump officials and the courts.

MORE STORIES