Trump disparages immigrants from Africa, Haiti, El Salvador

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, walks with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the minority whip, as lawmakers continue negotiating on a deal that would include a fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders concludes her daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., left, and Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md. listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 9, 2017. Bargainers seeking a bipartisan immigration accord planned talks as soon as Wednesday as President Donald Trump and leading lawmakers sought to parlay an extraordinary White House meeting into momentum for resolving a politically blistering issue. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., joined at right by House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., gives her support to "dreamers," people brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — As Washington held its breath to see if Republicans and Democrats could pass a spending and immigration bill to avert a government shutdown, President Donald Trump’s potty mouth entered the stage.

As two senators briefed the president Thursday on a compromise immigration measure that, among other things, would restore protections for immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and African nations, Trump reportedly complained, “Why are we having people from all these s—-hole countries come here?”

According to the Washington Post, Trump then suggested the United States should admit more people from countries like Norway – as he had met with that country’s prime minister on Wednesday.

Trump’s language prompted waves of indignation on cable TV. Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, released a statement in which she said, “The President must apologize to both the American people and the nations he so wantonly maligned.”

Democratic strategist Maria Cardona tweeted, “When will everyone realize this racist, xenophobic @POTUS WILL NEVER CHANGE!!??”

But conservative commentator Ann Coulter said of Trump:”He’s trying to win me back.”

The White House did not deny reports on Trump’s language. Instead spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement, “Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people.”

Compromise measure

Earlier in the day, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., announced that a bipartisan group of six senators was close to a deal on extending President Barack Obama’s 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, that provides legal status to nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants who came into the United States as children.

Trump’s comments came as two of the six senators — Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., — presented details of the compromise measure and the restoration of protections for immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and African nations. (Last week the administration announced it was withdrawing temporary protected status for some 200,000 Salvadorans.)

The lawmakers had hoped Trump would back their accord, but White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders nixed that notion. “There has not been a deal reached yet,” Sanders said. And Washington knows that no compromise bill is likely to pass the Senate unless Trump says he supports it.

The immigration debate has become inextricably linked with talks on a new spending measure. Both parties have been working to pass a spending bill before a Jan. 19 deadline in order to avert a government shutdown.

But Democrats have threatened to oppose a bill unless it includes a DACA extension while Trump and Republicans want it to address border security.

Since a bill will require 60 votes to pass the Senate and there are just 51 Republican senators, any measure will need bipartisan support.

Some Democrats have threatened to vote against any measure that does not include a “clean” DACA extension – that is, a continuance of DACA without provisions to improve border security sought by Republicans.

But Senate Democrats abandoned a plan to force a shutdown in December. And during a Tuesday meeting Trump hosted in the Cabinet Room with lawmakers from both parties, Durbin and other Democrats said they could support a compromise that included border security.

Ideally for those Democrats open to compromise, a new bill also would provide a path to citizenship for DACA recipients and expand to add another million-plus “Dreamers” who were brought into the country illegally as children but are not covered under DACA.

Republican requests

Republicans had their own set of asks: money for border security, with or without funding for Trump’s beloved border wall; limits on family unification, also known as chain migration; an end to the visa lottery program; and a requirement that employers use the e-verify system to insure that they hire only legal workers.

Trump said Tuesday that he would sign whatever bill Congress sent to his desk. The next day, however, he told a reporter, “Any solution has to include the wall because without a wall it doesn’t work.”

Republicans at Thursday’s White House meeting balked at provisions in the proposed bipartisan measure to extend renewable temporary legal status to the parents of DACA recipients.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., came out against a separate measure introduced by four House Republicans that includes the GOP’s top wish list items on chain migration, the visa lottery and e-verify – and would extend DACA for three years.

Schumer said that while he supports “a package of border security measures,” the House measure is “counterproductive and completely unacceptable.”

If Democrats choose to shut down the government over DACA, GOP strategist Alice Stewart predicted they will become the obstructionists they abhorred during the Obama years.

But Stewart expects lawmakers will reach an agreement. “They’re going to wait until the 11th hour,” she said, because that’s how Congress operates.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., also predicted a bill would pass. “In the House, if the Republicans can’t put together 218 votes for a border bill,” he said, “then shame of (House Speaker) Paul Ryan.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.