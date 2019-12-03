Trump does sharp about-face, praises NATO, slams Macron

In a sharp role reversal, President Donald Trump became NATO’s biggest booster, ready to mow down any who question the alliance, as he slammed French President Emmanuel Macron for saying a “very, very nasty statement” about the alliance.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, meets U.S President Donald J. Trump during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. World leaders are gathered Thursday in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (Ian Langsdon/POOL via AP)

LONDON —

In an interview published in “The Economist” last month, Macron said that Turkey’s incursion into Syria and Trump’s greenlighting of the attack demonstrated that NATO is experiencing “brain death” – a remark that put many NATO leaders on edge.

As a candidate Trump dismissed NATO as “obsolete.” When he attended his first NATO summit in 2017, Trump scolded member nations for not paying their “fair share” on defense and was slow to explicitly endorse Article 5, the one-for-all and all-for-one provision that is the heart of NATO’s mutual defense pact.

But as Trump sat next to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a Winfield House meeting as part of a summit that marks NATO’s 70th anniversary, the American president hailed the alliance for its moves to make other nations pay more on defense and predicted “a tremendous couple of days.”

Trump also quoted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan’s riposte that Macron himself is “brain dead.”

Trump’s clear umbrage at Macron’s sound bite signaled that perhaps the “bromance” between the two leaders, who have feted each other from their respective capitols, is on the rocks.

France is “starting to tax other people’s products,” Trump said of France’s new Digital Services Tax – also known as the “GAFA” (for Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon) tax. While Trump said he is “not necessarily in love with those companies,” he threatened to raise tariffs on French wine and other goods as pay back.

After the meeting with Stoltenberg, Trump attended a fundraiser at the Intercontinental London Park Lane hotel.

