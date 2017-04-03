Trump donates first 3 months of salary to National Park Service

President Trump has donated his first quarter salary of $78,333 to the National Park Service, according to the White House spokesman Sean Spicer. (Reuters/Inform)

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, left, and Harpers Ferry National Historic Park Superintendent Tyrone Brandyburg, accompanied by White House press secretary Sean Spicer, hold up a check during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 3, 2017. President Donald Trump gave his first quarter salary to the National Park Service. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is donating the first three months of his salary to the National Park Service.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer handed an oversized check for $78,333.32 to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke during Monday’s briefing.

The billionaire businessman turned president had promised to forgo his presidential salary. By law he must be paid, so he is donating the money.

Zinke says he’s “thrilled” at the president’s decision to give money to an Interior agency, something he says Trump informed him about Sunday night. He says he will use the money to help on long-deferred maintenance projects on the nation’s 25 battlefields.

Trump’s has proposed cutting $120 million — or 12 percent — from the Interior Department’s budget.