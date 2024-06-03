Trump endorses Nevada congressional candidate

Former President Donald Trump tossed his support behind John Lee ahead of the June 11 primary.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, and Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, reach for a handshake at the Dragon Ridge Country Club in Henderson, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee at the Dragon Ridge Country Club in Henderson, Nev., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Congressional candidate John Lee, who hopes to win the June 11 primary and defeat Democrat Steven Horsford in November.

“The former highly popular and successful Mayor of North Las Vegas, John will work hard to Lower Inflation, Uphold the Rule of Law, Revitalize our Economy, Protect our Great Police and Military, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump said on his social media platform Monday.

Lee said on X he is honored to have Trump’s endorsement and looks forward to working with him to save the country. The former North Las Vegas mayor also secured the endorsement of Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Lee, who previously ran for governor in 2022, faces David Flippo and Bruce Frazey in the Republican Primary for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District. Flippo is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and a financial adviser in Las Vegas. Frazey is a former attorney.

Horsford has represented the district since 2019 and previously held the seat from 2013 to 2015. He also serves as the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

