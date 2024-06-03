99°F
Politics and Government

Trump endorses Nevada congressional candidate

Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee at the Dragon Ridge Country Club in Henderson, Nev., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, and Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, reach for a handshake at the Dragon Ridge Country Club in Henderson, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Mayor John Lee at North Las Vegas City Hall, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee at the Boxabl headquarters in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee at the Boxabl headquarters in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2024 - 4:19 pm
 

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Congressional candidate John Lee, who hopes to win the June 11 primary and defeat Democrat Steven Horsford in November.

“The former highly popular and successful Mayor of North Las Vegas, John will work hard to Lower Inflation, Uphold the Rule of Law, Revitalize our Economy, Protect our Great Police and Military, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump said on his social media platform Monday.

Lee said on X he is honored to have Trump’s endorsement and looks forward to working with him to save the country. The former North Las Vegas mayor also secured the endorsement of Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Lee, who previously ran for governor in 2022, faces David Flippo and Bruce Frazey in the Republican Primary for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District. Flippo is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and a financial adviser in Las Vegas. Frazey is a former attorney.

Horsford has represented the district since 2019 and previously held the seat from 2013 to 2015. He also serves as the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

THE LATEST
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the verdict in former President Donald Trump's hush mon ...
Biden details a 3-phase hostage deal aimed at winding down Israel-Hamas war
By Aamer Madhani, Chris Megerian and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

Biden added that Hamas is “no longer capable” of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel as he urged Israelis and Hamas to come to a deal to release the remaining hostages for an extended cease-fire.

