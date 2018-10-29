Trump escalates threats against migrant caravan heading toward US border

Eager to focus voters on immigration in the lead-up to the midterm elections, President Donald Trump on Monday escalated his threats against a migrant caravan trudging slowly toward the U.S. border as the Pentagon prepared to deploy thousands of U.S. troops to support the border patrol.

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Migrants travel in the bed of a truck on the road that connects Tapanatepec with Niltepec, Mexico, as a caravan of Central Americans continues its slow march toward the U.S. border, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Thousands of migrants traveling together for safety resumed their journey after taking a rest day in Tapanatepec on Sunday, while hundreds more migrants were pushing for entry to Mexico. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Migrants climb aboard a parked tanker in hopes that the driver will give them a ride, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans continues its slow march toward the U.S. border, near San Pedro Tapanatepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico, at dawn on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Thousands of migrants traveling together for safety resumed their journey after taking a rest day Sunday, while hundreds more migrants were pushing for entry to Mexico.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Migrants climb on a truck to ride on the road that connects Tatanatepec with Niltepec, Mexico, as a caravan of Central Americans continues its slow journey to the U.S. border, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Thousands of migrants traveling together for safety resumed their journey after taking a rest day Sunday, while hundreds more migrants were pushing for entry to Mexico. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, talks to journalists during a press conference with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, not shown, in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Mattis arrives in Prague to mark the 100th anniversary of the 1918 creation of the Czechoslovak state. (Roman Vondrous/CTK via AP)

Trump tweeted: “This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!”

His warning came as the Pentagon worked out details of sending thousands of troops to the border in response to the caravan of Central American immigrants, which was still hundreds of miles from the U.S. border, three administration officials said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a troop plan that was not yet completed and had not yet been approved by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. The White House is also weighing additional border security measures, including blocking those traveling in the caravan from seeking legal asylum and keeping them from entering the U.S.

The escalating rhetoric and expected deployments come as the president has been trying to turn the caravan into a key election issue with just days to go before the midterm elections that will determine whether Republicans maintain control of Congress.

“This will be the election of the caravans, the Kavanaughs, law and order, tax cuts, and you know what else? It’s going to be the election of common sense,” Trump said at a rally in Illinois on Saturday night.

He continued his threats on Monday, tweeting, without providing evidence, that, “Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border.”

“Please go back,” he urged them, “you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!”

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report that the planned deployment, first announced late last week, was likely to be much larger than the preliminary figures of 800 to 1,000 troops. The Journal reported that the Pentagon plans to deploy 5,000 troops, mainly military police and engineers.

The troops are expected to perform a wide variety of functions such as transporting supplies for the Border Patrol, but not engage directly with migrants seeking to cross the border from Mexico, officials said.

National Guard troops routinely perform those same functions, so it remains unclear clear why active duty forces would be used. The National Guard is often used by states to help with border security. But active duty troops are rarely deployed within the United States except for domestic emergencies like hurricanes or floods.

The U.S. military has already begun delivering jersey barriers to the southern border in conjunction with the deployment plans.

Mattis told reporters traveling with him Sunday that the deployment was still being worked out, but that the additional troops would provide logistical and other support to the Border Patrol and bolster the efforts of the approximately 2,000 National Guard forces already there. That includes functions such as air support and equipment, including vehicles and tents.

Trump has spent the last week trying to call attention to the caravan traveling by foot through Mexico. It remains hundreds of miles from U.S. soil.